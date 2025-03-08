A familiar face is staying with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have come to terms on a one-year deal with former All-Pro linebacker Lavonte David. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, it's a one-year, $10 million deal with $9 million guaranteed.

David confirmed the deal with a post on Instagram.

David, 35, was slated to become a free agent prior to he and the Buccaneers agreeing to terms on a new deal. Instead of testing the open market, though, David will continue to play for the team that took him with the 58th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Since he was drafted, David has become one of the best players in franchise history. A former All-Pro, David has started in each of his 208 NFL games, including the postseason. Only Hall of Famers Ronde Barber and Derrick Brooks have played in more games for the Buccaneers than David.

Like Barber and Brooks, David also played an integral role on a championship team. He helped the 2020 Buccaneers win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. David had six tackles and two pass breakups in Tampa Bay's 31-9 win.

David has apparently found the Fountain of Youth, as he recorded 122 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in 17 games last season.

"He's been putting in a yeoman's effort all year," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said of David back in January. "Obviously to play 13 years like that and lead the team and everything that he was doing mentally and physically, I'm sure there's wear and tear on his body, but he's never showed it and he's never said anything about it. You couldn't have a better -- we couldn't ask for a better year from him."