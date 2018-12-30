Buccaneers reportedly expected to bring Jameis Winston back as starter in 2019

It looks like the Jameis Winston era will continue into 2019. According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to retain Winston as their starting quarterback next season.

The Buccaneers elected last offseason to pick up Winston's fifth-year option, with is valued at $20,922,000 and is guaranteed for injury. Winston was then suspended for the first three games of this season due to a violation of the personal conduct policy. As our John Breech noted at the time the suspension was announced:

The Buccaneers quarterback has been under investigation by the NFL for the past seven months over an incident that allegedly occurred more than two years ago. Back in November, an Uber driver alleged that Winston grabbed her crotch while the two were waiting in the drive-thru of a Mexican restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 13, 2016. The driver told BuzzFeed News that Winston "reached over" and "just grabbed my crotch." The driver also added that Winston kept his hand in place for three to five seconds and didn't remove it until she asked him, "What's up with that?" Winston has denied the accusations. "I believe the driver was confused as to the number of passengers in the car and who was sitting next to her," Winston said in November. "The accusation is false, and given the nature of the allegation and increased awareness and consideration of these types of matters, I am addressing this false report immediately."

When the suspension became official a week later, Winston apologized to the Uber driver and claimed that he had eliminated alcohol from his life, seemingly blaming his actions on the fact that he was intoxicated at the time. The league said in its findings that Winston touched "the driver in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent" and gave the quarterback a three-game suspension, though the league's policy likely should have yielded a suspension of six games. At the time, it was reported that the three-game suspension was a negotiated settlement between Winston and the league.

While sitting out the first three games of the year, Winston lost his starting job to Ryan Fitzpatrick, who performed fantastically during that time. However, Winston got the job back during the very next game, as Fitzpatrick fell apart during a loss to the Bears. Winston started the Buccaneers' next three games before being benched in favor of Fitzpatrick again, though he returned to the starting lineup after Fitzpatrick once again faltered.

Throughout his career, Winston has largely been inaccurate and prone to turnovers, and has registered an above-average passer rating in only one of his four seasons -- and that was during a year where he went 3-10 as a starter. Winston has also consistently thrown touchdowns less often than average and interceptions more often than average, and his career record is just 21-32. In short, he has shown very little indication of being a high-level starter. The one thing he has shown repeatedly is that he has serious issues regarding his treatment of women, but for the Bucs that concern is apparently outweighed by the possibility that he suddenly becomes a far more effective player during his fifth NFL season.