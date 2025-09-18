While he was able to finish Monday night's game, the knee injury that Cody Mauch sustained during the Buccaneers' win over the Texans will sideline him for the remainder of the 2025 season, according to ESPN.

The 26-year-old Mauch was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He immediately cracked the Buccaneers' starting lineup and has started in each of Tampa Bay's last 39 games, including the postseason. His injury is a major blow for a team already dealing with injuries along the offensive line.

Tampa Bay is still dealing with absence of All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs, who has been practicing in a limited capacity as he is works his way back from his July knee surgery. The Buccaneers have temporarily replaced Wirfs with second-year center Graham Barton and have shifted left guard Ben Bredeson to center. Veteran lineman Mike Jordan started the first two games at left guard after being elevated off of the practice squad.

Additionally, starting right tackle Luke Goedeke exited Monday night's game after just 12 snaps after aggravating his already injured foot. Goedeke, who did not practice on Wednesday, was replaced for the remainder of Monday night's game by backup Charlie Heck.

To help replace Mauch, the Buccaneers are expected to sign Dan Feeney off the Bills' practice squad, per ESPN. Feeney, 31, is a nine-year veteran who has played in 120 regular season games with 65 starts. He played and started in every game from 2016-18 as a member of the Chargers and has bounced between the Jets, Dolphins, Bears, Vikings and Bills in the years since. Now he'll get an opportunity in Tampa.

Offensive line isn't the only area where the Buccaneers are hurting from an injury standpoint. Rookie Emeka Egbuka, the team's current leader in touchdown receptions, did not practice on Wednesday as he is dealing with multiple injuries. Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, who was recently placed on injured reserve, could possibly be out for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Despite all of this, the Buccaneers are 2-0 entering Sunday's game against the Jets, who are still in search of their first win under new coach Aaron Glenn. Tampa Bay's schedule gets tougher from there with games against the Eagles, Seahawks, 49ers and Lions in the weeks that follow.