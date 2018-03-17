Buccaneers reportedly sign Eagles castoff Vinny Curry to three-year, $27M deal

It didn't take long for former Eagle Vinny Curry (75) to find a new team. USATSI

Vinny Curry's free agency lasted 24 hours. After getting cut by the Eagles on Friday afternoon, the veteran signed a three-year deal that's worth up to $27 million -- including an $11.5 million injury guarantee -- with the Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

The news of the contract came just minutes after ESPN's Field Yates reported that the Buccaneers were cutting defensive end Robert Ayers, which the team confirmed shortly after. It sure looks like Curry is replacing Ayers, who was due a $1 million bonus on Sunday, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman.

In Curry, the Buccaneers are getting a 29-year-old defensive end (he'll turn 30 in June) who has tallied 22 sacks since he entered the league in 2012 as a second-round pick of the Eagles. Curry's best season came in 2014, when he racked up nine sacks, but his sack production has dipped in recent years. He's averaged 3.0 sacks per season since 2015.

Then again, he's coming off a campaign that saw him grade out as Pro Football Focus' 21st-best edge defender and the 12th-most productive pass-rusher at his position group. He also posted the eighth-best run-stop percentage among 4-3 defensive ends, per PFF. Don't let his low sack total fool you. He's a good player who'll improve the Buccaneers' defense.

Ayers, meanwhile, ranked above Curry at No. 10 among edge defenders, but below Curry in pass-rushing productivity at No. 21 and run-stop percentage at No. 16. It's worth noting that Ayers was actually cheaper with a 2018 cap hit of $6 million, per Spotrac.

Curry became expendable in Philadelphia after the team traded for Michael Bennett before free agency and asked him to take a pay cut, which Curry declined. It turns out, he was right to say no.

Curry is joining a defense that is in desperate need of help. A season ago, the Buccaneers ranked last in yards allowed, 22nd in points allowed, last in defensive DVOA, and last in sacks.

Curry is the second former Eagles defensive lineman to join the Buccaneers this week. They also signed Beau Allen.