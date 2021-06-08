The rich are literally getting richer in Tampa. In the aftermath of winning Super Bowl LV and being able to retain every single starter from that championship-winning squad this offseason, the Buccaneers are rewarding GM Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians with new contracts, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

For Arians, he and the Bucs have agreed on a revised contract that includes a pay raise. As for Licht, he has agreed to a new deal that links him with Tampa Bay for multiple years, per Rapoport.

While Arians had no additional years put on his new contract, the head coach recently dispelled any talk of a possible second retirement this offseason. Back in May, the 68-year-old -- who is signed through the 2022 season -- said he "doesn't have any plans on retiring" Arians retired as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after the 2017 season but returned to coaching in 2019 to lead the Buccaneers franchise. With Tom Brady in the fold this past season, Arians was able to help the organization to an 11-5 record over the regular season and a Super Bowl title, the first of his head coaching career.

Meanwhile, Licht has been GM in Tampa Bay dating back to 2014. He played a pivotal role in luring Tom Brady to the Buccaneers last offseason, which helped catapult the team into its second championship in franchise history (first since 2002). This offseason, he was also able to retain every key free agent, including Chris Godwin, Shaq Barrett, and Lavonte David. Licht also signed Tom Brady to an extension and possibly set the organization up for the post-Brady era by selecting Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.