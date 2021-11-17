Richard Sherman will miss more time after suffering a calf injury during pregame warmups prior to the Buccaneers' Week 10 loss to Washington. An MRI determined that Sherman suffered a Grade 2 calf strain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The veteran cornerback had been working he way back from a hamstring injury he sustained back in Week 6.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman is the middle of his first season with the Buccaneers. In three games, Sherman has recorded 11 tackles and a fumble recovery. The 33-year-old is just two years removed from his most recent Pro Bowl season that also saw him help the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl. Sherman also played an integral role in the Seahawks' Super Bowl runs in 2013 and in 2014.

The Buccaneers have dealt with several injuries to their secondary this season, as Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting are currently on injured reserve. The injuries have contributed to the Buccaneers ranking just 22nd in the NFL in pass defense through nine games. The unit allowed Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke to go 26 of 32 with a touchdown in Sunday's loss.

Tampa Bay's defense will look to rebound this Sunday against the Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones. While he has completed nearly 65% of his passes this season, Jones has just eight touchdowns through the season's first nine games.