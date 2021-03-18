After winning a Super Bowl in February with the Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski got congratulated by a lot of people, but one person he didn't hear from is Patriots coach Bill Belichick. After spending nine years in New England and winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots, you'd think that Belichick might have at least shot Gronk a text, but that didn't happen.

According to Gronkowski, it's been over a year since the two have talked. The Buccaneers tight end revealed that information during a recent interview on the 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast. The subject came up when Brandt asked the tight end how long it's been since he spoke to his former coach.

According to Gronk, the last time the two men spoke came at GRONK BEACH of all places, which is a party that the tight end held in Miami a few days before Super Bowl LIV. Gronk had some free time to throw the event because he was retired and Belichick had some free time to attend because the Patriots weren't playing in the game.

"It was at the Gronk Beach party," Gronkowski said of his last conversation with Belichick. "That was super cool of him, when coach came to the Gronk Beach party. All my friends, they were flipping out that he was there. That's what was really cool, that my friends were flipping out. They were like, 'Yo Rob, you got Coach Belichick here!' They were like 'Let's take a picture with him.' They were all going up to him to take a selfie and you could tell [he was like], 'Why the heck did I come here?'"

If you need proof that Belichick showed up at Gronk Beach, here's the photographic evidence.

Like Gronk mentioned, Belichick was one of the stars of Gronk Beach.

If that was the last time Gronk talked to Belichick, that means it's been over a year since the two have spoken, which is interesting for two reasons. For one, it means that Belichick didn't reach out to Gronkowski at all after the Patriots decided to trade him to the Buccaneers in April 2020. After spending nine seasons with the team, you'd think that Belichick would have contacted Gronk at some point while the deal was being made. (The Patriots were likely communicating with Gronk's agent, but when you're with a team for nearly 10 years, having the coach call the player wouldn't be crazy.)

It's also somewhat surprising that Belichick didn't send some sort of congratulatory text after the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, although it's possible that the Patriots coach was bitter that he wasn't the one holding the Lombardi Trophy.

Gronk also mentioned that Belichick contacted him at least one other time during his retirement and that came while he was working as an analyst for Fox Sports.

"When I was an NFL analyst," Gronk said. "I made a comment about the Cowboys that Jerry Jones needs to get the Cowboys in shape and get them on the right track and they need to practice outside and not in a bubble because they played the game in New England and it was snowing out and it was rainy and it was cold and you could tell they weren't prepared."

Gronk's comments came after the Patriots beat the Cowboys 13-9 in 2019, a game where Dallas didn't score a single touchdown. After hearing Gronk call out Jerry Jones, Belichick decided to contact his former tight end.

"He hit me up and he texted me and he's like, 'That's true Rob, that's why we practice outside all the time,' which we do," Gronk said. "We practice outside in the snow, rain, hail, tornado, hurricane, lightening, we'd be practicing outside."

Although the two haven't talked in more than a year, there's a good chance they'll at least say "hi" to each other this year and that's because the Buccaneers are scheduled to play at New England in 2021.