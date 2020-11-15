If you were wondering why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to give snaps to Ronald Jones, wonder no more. As Tom Brady and Co. do what they can to escape the scrappy Carolina Panthers in Week 10, they got reminded in a big way what Jones can bring to the table when he's firing on all cylinders. Up by just three points on the back end of the third quarter, the Buccaneers found themselves on the two-yard line and a very, very long way to go to reach the Panthers end zone.

Jones made sure to get them there in one play, on a 98-yard touchdown run that will go down in the record books as the longest in Tampa Bay history. They'd go on to miss the field goal but an interception by defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul led to a field goal to help distance themselves from their NFC South rival.

This is what it looks like when all 12 cylinders come alive at the same time.

With that run, Jones boosts his yardage tally to 141 against the Panthers, and there's still plenty of football left to be played.

He's already at a career-high mark as well -- his previous being 113 yards set in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. His production has seen a grave downturn since that outing though, with Jones rushing for a combined 66 yards and only one touchdown in his last three games combined. Against the Panthers, he literally more than doubled his previous three weeks' production by way of a 98-yard launch on Sunday that would make NASA blush.

The Buccaneers would like to order more of this kind of play from Jones, and on a weekly basis.