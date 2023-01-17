Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is expected to be released from the hospital on Tuesday, according to Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles. Gage was carted off after sustaining a concussion and neck injury during Monday night's playoff loss to the Cowboys. "His neck is fine and right now he has all his extremities moving,'' Bowles said.

Gage lost his footing while running a route in the final three minutes of Monday's contest, then took a shot to the head and neck area from Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson on his way to the ground. The former Falcons wideout could be seen trying to get up afterward, but was visibly frustrated when he was seemingly unable to do so. After receiving attention from medical personnel, Gage was carted off on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital, per the Buccaneers, where he displayed movement in all extremities under overnight observation.

On Tuesday, Gage offered an update on his condition:

His exit from Monday's game came exactly two weeks after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken by ambulance to the hospital after collapsing against the Bengals. Hamlin, of course, had suffered cardiac arrest and required resuscitation on the field, then spent days receiving breathing assistance before a celebratory discharge from the hospital last week.

Gage spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Falcons, logging back-to-back 750-yard receiving seasons before signing a three-year deal with the Buccaneers last offseason. He finished his Tampa Bay debut with 51 catches and a career-high five touchdowns.