The top and bottom of the NFC South standings face off in NFL Week 8 as the New Orleans Saints (1-6) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2). It will be a quick turnaround for Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, who fell 24-9 to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, Spencer Rattler and the Saints are still looking for their second win of the season following consecutive losses against the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Saints odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Saints vs. Buccaneers picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Saints vs. Buccaneers

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. Saints on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 26

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Saints vs. Buccaneers betting preview

Odds: Buccaneers -3.5, over/under 46.5

The Buccaneers hit the Over in four straight games thanks to its potent passing game, but that took a hit against the Lions in Week 7. Mayfield only completed 28-of-50 passes, and his MVP odds have been dented, and it will be up to him to right the ship against the Saints' passing defense with both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Jr. sidelined. Tampa Bay's defense is allowing 25.0 points per game, but can clamp down against an offense that has scored more than 20 points just twice this season.



The Saints have been able to keep games close this season despite scoring the fourth-fewest points per game in the NFL (17.9). The defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the endzone, and its only chance at keeping Sunday's game close is to manage Tampa Bay's ground game since Bucky Irving won't play due to a foot injury. History hasn't been on the Saints' side in this head-to-head matchup, either, and the Bucs have won four of the last five meetings.

Model's Buccaneers vs. Saints score prediction, picks

The Bucs are 4-3-0 ATS on the season while the Saints are 2-5-0 ATS, although Tampa Bay is 4-10-0 ATS in its last 14 games against New Orleans. The Buccaneers have the superior roster, although the model isn't expecting a blowout win on the short week. The SportsLine model projects Tampa Bay will cover the spread in 51% of simulations. Buccaneers vs. Saints score prediction: Buccaneers 25, Saints 20

