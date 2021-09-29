The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without one of their slot receivers for quite some time. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Scotty Miller has a toe injury and will miss significant time. On Wednesday, the team officially placed him on IR, which will force him to miss a minimum of three games.

Miller suffered the injury during the Bucs' 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He caught two of three targets for 11 yards, and was getting his first significant playing time of the season with Antonio Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Before this matchup, Miller had not recorded a catch in 2021.

Miller had a career year in 2020, as he caught 33 passes for 501 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games played with five starts. This season, it's second-year wideout Tyler Johnson who has been the "No. 4" wideout behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Brown.

With Miller sidelined, the door will be opened for rookie wideout Jaelon Darden or return specialist Jaydon Mickens to get some reps at receiver. The Buccaneers are preparing for a big matchup this week, as Tom Brady returns to New England to square off against Bill Belichick and the Patriots.