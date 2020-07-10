Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Antonio Brown is not a good fit for the Buccaneers ( 2:00 )

Shaquil Barrett appears intent on playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, but not without an attempt to earn more money than he's currently set to earn under the franchise tag. As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday, the 27-year-old pass rusher has officially signed his 2020 tag but also filed a grievance to be classified as a defensive end rather than an outside linebacker.

Barrett has already made it clear he plans to play in Tampa in 2020, recently saying he'd sign his tag "for sure," regardless of progress on a potential long-term contract with the Buccaneers. Coach Bruce Arians has expressed a mutual affinity for keeping Barrett in town, saying early this offseason the team's priority was locking up its young defensive talent. Barrett inking his tag, which would pay him roughly $15.8 million this year, just confirms the two sides are committed to each other through 2020.

Barrett being designated as a DE rather than an OLB, which he mostly played in Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense in his breakout 19.5-sack campaign, would simply boost the defender's salary by about $2 million, to $17.78 million.

While Tampa Bay is short on salary cap space after paying big bucks for veterans like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski this offseason, the Bucs are expected to continue exploring an extension for Barrett ahead of the July 15 deadline for tagged players, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Undrafted in 2014, Barrett spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos before signing with Tampa Bay in 2019.