The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are continuing their offseason theme of picking up notable names across the league by signing former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen to their practice squad on Sunday, according to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. This comes after Rosen was released by the Miami Dolphins on Saturday after the club failed to find a trade partner for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Rosen spoke with other clubs that had openings on their active roster, per the NFL Network, but elected to go with Tampa Bay, which he viewed as a better fit. Now, he joins a Buccaneers team where he can sit behind and learn from Tom Brady and be in a prolific offensive system spearheaded by head coach Bruce Arians. When putting those factors into place, this does seem like an ideal situation to fall in for Rosen, especially with Brady entering the 2020 season at 43 years old. Theoretically, Rosen could stick with Tampa Bay and try to become the heir apparent to Brady under center, but being on the practice squad also gives him the flexibility to jump to another team if a more promising situation reveals itself. If he was on an active roster somewhere in the league, the 23-year-old would be locked in.

It's been a difficult road for Rosen thus far in the NFL. After being selected by the Cards in the first round in 2018, he completed 55.2% of his passes during a rookie campaign where he went 3-10 as the starter. He also threw for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions that year. His stint in Arizona lasted just that one season after the club elected to take Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Rosen was then shipped to Miami but went through a similar fate after the Dolphins picked Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick at this year's draft. In his lone season with the Dolphins, Rosen started just three games (all losses) while completing 53.2% of his throws for 567 yards, one touchdown and five picks.

Now that he's able to land in Tampa, Rosen is looking for a bit more stability as he tries to get his NFL career on a more positive trajectory.