Buccaneers sign GM Jason Licht to five-year extension, per report

Jason Licht will be in Tampa Bay for awhile.

The 48-year-old was hired as general manager of the Buccaneers in 2014, signing a four-year deal at the time that included a fifth-year option. As the team worked to woo head coach Bruce Arians out of retirement for the 2019 season, one of the conditions Arians put forth was the retention of Licht as GM -- along with Jameis Winston as quarterback and a few other concessions. The team ultimately landed Arians and granted his wish regarding Licht, reportedly awarding the latter with a new five-year deal that includes a team option for the 2023 season, per Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times.

The terms of Licht's new deal were not disclosed, and he hasn't offered any comment as of yet on the contract.

The two spent time together in Arizona, with Licht having been vice president of player personnel for the Cardinals when Arians was onboarded in 2013. After making the Cardinals into contenders in his stay out West, the talented coach will have his work cut out for him in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers haven't made the playoffs since 2007, and have a record of 27-53 since Licht took the reins as GM in 2014 -- with only one winning season in his tenure.

Joel Glazer, co-chairman of the Buccaneers, noted in March that talks were ongoing at that time with Licht.

"We were in the process," he said. "I was surprised. It was into the process where we knew [Arians] had interest but it would only be in certain situations and he knew Jason and worked with him. It was because of that that I think he was comfortable coming in.

"I know he didn't want to go to any situation. He had the experience with Jason so he knew he would be helpful in helping him succeed."

The Bucs are hoping to turn things around, and quickly, in 2019.