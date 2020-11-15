It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they roll into Week 10. Not only is Tom Brady's club trying to bounce back from a 38-3 loss at the hands of the Saints a week ago, but they'll be doing so after a nightmare traveling experience on Saturday. Tampa Bay was originally set to take off to North Carolina at 2:30 p.m. local time on Saturday leading up to their Week 10 matchup with the Panthers and land in Charlotte around 4 o'clock that afternoon. Due to mechanical issues with the plane, however, the NFL Network reported the Buccaneers spent around five hours on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport.

At roughly 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and after roughly six hours worth of delays, the Bucs boarded a new plane to head to Charlotte at 9:30 p.m. and eventually arrived around 11 p.m. ET. That's nearly a seven-hour difference from when Tampa Bay was originally scheduled to arrive leading up to this head-to-head with Carolina, which is one of the few 1 p.m. ET kickoffs on the Week 10 slate.

While the travel fiasco may have been unprecedented for the 2020 Bucs, they will be facing a Panthers team that they have some familiarity with. Back in Week 2, Tampa Bay was able to rebound off an opening loss to the Saints and earn its first win of the season in a 31-17 rout. That game was largely won on the ground as Bucs backs rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry. Brady, meanwhile, threw for 217 yards, a touchdown, and a pick in that win.

Now, they'll be looking to put together a performance that produces similar results, albeit fighting off some serious jetlag.