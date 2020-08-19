Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brett Favre thinks it will be hard for Tom Brady to connect with the Buccaneers ( 2:04 )

Tom Brady hasn't even completed his first full week of training camp practices in Tampa Bay, but apparently, he's already one of the most popular players in the locker room. One Buccaneers player who has really taken to Brady is star wide receiver Mike Evans.

Following an impressive practice on Tuesday, Evans made it clear that Brady is one of his favorite guys on the team.

"He's already up there as one of my favorite teammates, and we've only had a few practices together," Evans said, via ESPN.com. "So that says a lot. I'm learning a lot from him and hopefully we can tear it up this year."

Don't be surprised if the Evans and Brady do end up "tearing it up" this year, and that's because there already seems to be a connection between the two players. During Tuesday's practice, Evans caught two passes from Brady that went for more than 30 yards.

The connection continued on Wednesday when the combo teamed up to make a big play in the red zone.

Evans is almost certainly not going to take for granted the fact that he's playing with Brady, and that's mainly because, he's never played with a quarterback of this caliber. In his six-year career, Evans has caught passes from four different quarterbacks -- Jamies Winston, Josh McCown, Mike Glennon and Ryan Fitzpatrick -- and as you probably noticed reading that list, none of them have the pedigree of Brady.

"He's the GOAT, on and off the field," Evans said. "It's crazy. He's a superstar -- the most accomplished player in our game in history, and he's just like everybody else. He just works extremely hard, he's always taking care of his body. He loves his family. He loves family time. He's just cool. He's a real down-to-earth guy.

Of course, Brady likely won't be taking Evans for granted either, and that's because it's been more than a decade since the six-time Super Bowl champion has played with a receiver as talented as Evans. The last time Brady had one of the NFL's best receivers on his team came in 2007, when the former Patriots quarterback was throwing passes to Randy Moss. That came 13 years ago in a season where Brady led the Patriots to a 16-0 regular season record.

Evans refers to Brady as a "living legend" and from the sound of it, the receiver is hoping he'll be able to refer to himself in the same way by the time the 2020 season is over.

"[Brady is] trying to turn me into a living legend as well," Evans said. "I'm appreciative of that."

With Brady under center, Evans will be hoping the Buccaneers can get to the playoffs for the first time in his career. Tampa Bay hasn't been to the postseason since 2007, which is currently the NFC's longest drought without a playoff appearance. Since Tampa's last playoff trip, Brady has won 16 playoff games, including three Super Bowls.

