The Tampa Bay Buccaneers community is dealing with a tragedy this weekend, as the young daughter of pass rusher Shaquil Barrett died after drowning in the family swimming pool on Sunday morning, per the Tampa Bay Times. Arrayah Barrett was just 2 years old.

Police officers reportedly arrived to Barrett's home in Tampa shortly before 9:30 a.m., responding to a report that a child had fallen into a pool. The child was transported to a local hospital, and later pronounced dead. An investigation is reportedly ongoing, but it appears this tragedy was accidental, according to a statement released by the Tampa Police Department.

The Buccaneers released a statement Sunday afternoon, sending their thoughts and prayers to the Barrett family.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. "While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Arrayah Barrett was the youngest of four children in the Barrett family.

Barrett originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2014. He signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers ahead of the 2019 season, and had a career-year with a league leading 19.5 sacks. The 30 year old is a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler.