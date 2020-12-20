Watching the Buccaneers struggle against the Falcons, all I could think about was, "This is not a team ready for January."

Down 17-0 at halftime, the Bucs rallied to beat their NFC South foe 31-27 to move to 9-5 on the year and essentially lock up a playoff spot.

Apparently, Bruce Arians had the same thought.

"If we can play 30 minutes like that," Arians told his team after the game, "why the hell can't we play 60?"

This has been the Bucs issue all season long. Outside of the consecutive weeks against the Packers and Raiders in Weeks 6 and 7, the Bucs have been unable to look like a conference-title-contending team for consecutive weeks.

"We lost to the Chiefs and the Rams [each] by 3. Both of those games… playing this way," Arians said in his postgame comments. "We're not going to beat those good teams playing this way. We've got to play better in the first half than we played today."

He had conveniently left out the two shellackings at the hands of the Saints. Their first matchup, in Week 1, went the way of New Orleans 34-23. Their second meeting in primetime was a 38-3 massacre that was a meaningless field goal away from being a shutout.

Nevertheless, the Bucs have indeed struggled in the first quarter. Of the 36 touchdowns Tampa's defense has allowed all season, 12 of them have come in the first quarter. And of the 46 touchdowns Tampa's offense has scored this year, only eight have come in the first quarter. The Buccaneers have scored one first-quarter touchdown since Halloween.

We gave a collective pass to the Bucs to start the season. Tom Brady needed an acclimation period. But they started 5-2 this season before signing Antonio Brown and are 4-3 since. There's little to inspire one to believe these Bucs can beat the class of the NFC—the Rams, the Packers and the Saints with a healthy Drew Brees.

Perhaps Brady still has magic left. Maybe playing all the top conference opponents already will benefit Tampa Bay come January. But the Bucs inability to string together a quality game, and then another quality game, is alarming enough.

