"Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you just won the Super Bowl. What are you going to do next?!" OK, the usual answer is "We're going to Disney World!" but since many players have already made that trip, let's talk about what they're going to do next.

They're going to throw a parade, of course. The only thing that might be more fun than actually winning the big game is getting to celebrate it after. The game comes with hard work and stress (for the players and fans), while the parade is the time to let off the steam from the stressful season and party to commemorate being the best in the world.

The Bucs' Super Bowl LV parade is scheduled for Wednesday (Feb. 10) afternoon, and it will take place in Tampa. The franchise is celebrating its second title after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, on Sunday night. The city says the event will be socially distanced and there will likely be other changes made to make it safer during the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade route has not yet been released.

The Bucs aren't exactly parade veterans, but they have two people on their team who are and can show them the way.

Quarterback Tom Brady just won his seventh championship and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who brings the party everywhere he goes, just held up the Lombardi Trophy for the fourth time.

Now the two, along with their teammates, will get to show off that coveted trophy to their fans.

The Bucs may have gone almost two decades since winning a championship, but the city of Tampa just threw a parade for another team not long ago, when the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2020. This parade is expected to look similar to the one the Lightning had.

"Champa Bay" as it is now being called is looking like quite the sports city these days.