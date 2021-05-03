Walking around in 2019, you weren't too likely to spot someone in a Buccaneers jersey outside of the west coast of Florida, but now Tampa Bay gear is flying off the shelves. The Buccaneers weren't always the team everyone was talking about, but that all changed when Tom Brady stepped into town.

Since the future Hall of Famer joined the team, after 20 years with the New England Patriots, Bucs merchandise sales have gone from almost worst in the league, to taking the top honor. For the 2019 season the Buccaneers landed in 28th in sales out of 32 teams.

Michael Rubin, the executive chairman of Fanatics, reported that Tampa Bay had the biggest single-year increase of any NFL team in sales history.

He wrote, "The Brady Effect! @TomBrady helped the Bucs go from #28 in NFL team sales in 2019 to #1 last year, a 1200% YOY increase – the biggest single-year increase for any NFL team in @fanatics history!"

During the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, Brady's jersey became the "the best selling player ever" on Fanatics for that time period.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Fanatics announced that Brady's No. 12 jersey, t-shirts, and additional items have accounted for half of the revenue related to his team. The majority of those purchases came from fans in Boston, New York, Orlando, and Tampa.

The 43-year-old also had the highest selling jersey in NFL's opening week last season, just beating out Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

Brady helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory in his first season in Florida, defeating the then-defending Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. The victory made history, with the Bucs becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium and Brady reaching seven rings, which is more than any NFL franchise.