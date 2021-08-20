We made it to another Friday sports fans! Shanna McCarriston here, hoping you all had a wonderful week and have a great weekend ahead planned. I am going on a whale watch this weekend with my goddaughter and then going to New Jersey, so I should have fun times ahead of me.

📰 What you need to know

1. City of Glendale cut ties with Arizona Coyotes 🏒

The city of Glendale, Arizona is not renewing its operating agreement with the Arizona Coyotes following the 2021-22 NHL season, ending the team's 18-year stint in the city and in Gila River Arena. The city has worked with the Coyotes year-to-year for years and had the right to decline a renewal of their agreement each year if the decision was made before Dec. 31.

The announcement stated on Twitter: "With an increased focus on larger, more impactful events and uses of the city-owned arena, the city of Glendale has chosen to not renew the operating agreement for the Arizona Coyotes beyond the coming 2021-22 season."

Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps said in a statement: "We are thankful to the NHL and Arizona Coyotes for being a part of the Glendale community for the past 18 years. The decision to not renew the operating agreement with the Coyotes was not made overnight or in a vacuum. We carefully weighed input from key stakeholders, our expert economist, our arena management firm and our city council."

Phelps discussed the future, saying: "Over the next year, the City will be announcing many new projects that will generate incredible new excitement for residents, visitors and stakeholders. As amazing as the Sports and Entertainment District is today, the next several years will be even more transformative as this momentum continues."

Based on their announcement, the decision seems to be financially motivated.

The city hired an economic consulting firm to look at the spending habits between those who go to hockey games vs. concerts. They determined hockey game attendees tend to spend money inside the arena, while concert-goers spend more for retail and dining.

Phelps reportedly contacted the team to discuss a longer lease, but the team declined to negotiate.

2. Way too early 2022 Bracketology 🏀

We're all thinking about the upcoming football season, but is it ever too early to talk about college basketball season? The answer is: no. Since it's never too early, we're going to look at a pre-season Bracketology projection for the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm put together his predictions for the season, and here are his top two seeding lines:

No. 1 seeds:

West : Gonzaga

: Gonzaga South : UCLA

: UCLA Midwest : Kansas

: Kansas East: Texas

No. 2 seeds:

West : Baylor

: Baylor South : Michigan

: Michigan Midwest : Purdue

: Purdue East: Villanova

Palm predicts the Big Ten will still be the best overall conference, leading the way with eight teams in the bracket. Baylor, the defending champion, should be a threat to win the title again this year.

This is the final season for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and his team has the potential to make a deep run in the tournament. They are projected to win the ACC.

3. Antonio Brown booted out of camp after punching Titans player, one of many altercations 🏈

A joint practice between the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans got heated in the extreme Tampa heat, with multiple altercations happening between opposing players.

One of the five altercations was between Bucs receiver Antonio Brown and Titans cornerback Chris Jackson.

Here's a look at what went down:

Brown complained he was being held by Jackson

Brown then ripped Jackson's helmet off

After ripping Jackson's helmet off, Brown punched him multiple times

The two were separated and Brown left practice to cool down

Brown later returned to practice

Brown has had some issues in the past, but through time and a close friendship with Tom Brady, who he says has helped him, A.B. has stayed out of the news for negative reasons since getting to Tampa Bay.

While Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians downplayed the incidents, Titans coach Mike Vrabel was more concerned with his offense following Thursday's joint practice. Vrabel said they didn't do well offensively and were "just not good enough."

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin commented on the mood of the joint practice.

Godwin said: "The intensity was much higher today. I feel like it always is on the second day of joint practices in the heat like this, tempers did kind of get going, and guys were just competitive."

The Buccaneers and Titans will meet on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

4. NBA offseason grades 🏀



The NBA offseason is always entertaining and while there are still some free agents that still have to land with teams, the NBA offseason has slowed as rosters are starting to take shape. Since most teams have their pieces in place for the year, it's a good time to evaluate what everyone's done.

We had major players changing teams, with All-Stars Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and DeMar DeRozan all switching uniforms.

More changes will come and could impact offseason grades, but we have enough to judge these teams on whether they succeeded or failed this offseason.

Here are some team's grades, along with some of their offseason moves:

Hawks : Gave Trae Young an extension, re-signed Lou Williams and added Delon Wright, Grade: A

: Gave Trae Young an extension, re-signed Lou Williams and added Delon Wright, Celtics : Gave Marcus Smart an extension, added Al Horford and Enes Kanter, got rid of Kemba Walker, Grade: B

: Gave Marcus Smart an extension, added Al Horford and Enes Kanter, got rid of Kemba Walker, Nets: Gave Kevin Durant an extension, added Patty Mills and Jevon Carter, Grade: A-

Gave Kevin Durant an extension, added Patty Mills and Jevon Carter, Heat : Gave Jimmy Butler an extension, added Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker, Grade: A+

: Gave Jimmy Butler an extension, added Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker, Pelicans: Re-signed Josh Hart, got rid of Lonzo Ball, Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe, Grade: C

For grades on all teams, as well as full commentary, click here.

📝 Odds & Ends

