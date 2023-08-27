After missing most of last season with a major knee injury, Ryan Jensen is going to be placed on season-ending injured reserve by the Buccaneers. The former Pro Bowler is dealing with complications stemming from the knee injury he sustained during last summer's training camp.

Jensen missed the entire 2022 regular season but declined to have surgery. After months of rehab and recovery, Jensen was activated for the Buccaneers' wild-card playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The 32-year-old Jensen has carved out a successful NFL career. A 2013 sixth-round pick by the Ravens, Jensen was released by Baltimore early in his career before becoming a full-time starter in 2017. He did miss a single start from 2017-21 while becoming one of the league's better offensive linemen over that span.

Jensen spent four years in Baltimore before signing with the Buccaneers in 2018. He was the team's starting center from 2018-21 and played an integral role in Tampa Bay winning Super Bowl LV. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 while helping Tom Brady throw for a career-high 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

With Jensen out, Robert Hainsey will reprise his role as the team's starting center. A 2021 third-round pick, Hainsey started each game during the 2021 regular season after appearing in nine games as a rookie.