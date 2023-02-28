The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off the 2023 season with a different starting backfield following quarterback Tom Brady's retirement. The team plans to release veteran running back Leonard Fournette once the new NFL league year begins on March 15, according to NFL Media Tuesday.

The 28-year-old rusher re-signed with Tampa Bay on a three-year, $21 million contract last offseason after playing for the team on one-year deals in 2020 and 2021. The release was partially salary cap motivated since he had $2 million left in fully guaranteed money on his deal as well as $2 million roster bonus on March 19. Now, the Buccaneers can redistribute his cap hit across multiple seasons to lessen the burden.

The fourth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette joined the Buccaneers right before the start of the 2020 following a release, and he was an integral part of their Super Bowl LV championship team as he totaled four touchdowns during their postseason run -- three rushing and one receiving. In 2021, Fournette was one of only four players with over 800 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards, joining New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

However, Fournette's 2022 season got off to a rocky start when he showed up overweight to the team's OTAs and mandatory minicamp last offseason. He went on to average 3.5 yards per carry in 2022, the lowest of his Buccaneers career and the second-lowest number in the entire NFL that season among qualified rushers, ahead of only New York Jets running back Michael Carter. His dual-threat abilities as both a rusher and receiver still shined, though, as he was only one of three players in the entire league last season with over 650 rushing yards (668) and over 500 receiving yards (523) along with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Ekeler.



