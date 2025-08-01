Mike Evans is entering his 12th season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's looking to continue his streak of 1,000-yard receiving seasons. That may seem like a tall task for a wideout who will be 32 when the season begins, but Bucs coach Todd Bowles says Evans has looked as spry as ever in training camp.

The Buccaneers are still in the early stages of camp, but Evans has already shown Bowles that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. In fact, Bowles told the NFL Network that he's never seen Evans look this fresh before.

"This is probably the freshest I've seen him in training camp from a fresh in practice standpoint and a competing standpoint," Bowles said. "I've never seen him better. Usually, he gets a tweak here or there, and he has to sit out. He hasn't had that. He's been jumping in every time. He blocks. He's running routes. It looks like he's having more fun than he's ever had, and he's found the fountain of youth."

That's good news for Buccaneers fans and fantasy football players alike. The better news? Tampa Bay plans to feature Evans early and often on offense once again this fall.

"We're gonna ride him until the cows come home," Bowles added.

Last season, Evans suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to miss three games and put him behind pace in his quest for 1,000 yards. However, after Evans returned in Week 12, he went on a tear in the final seven games. In Week 18, Evans kept his streak alive with 89 yards against the New Orleans Saints, putting him just over his target at 1,004 yards.

Based on Bowles' assessment, Evans has a great shot to roll past the 1,000-yard mark in 2025, as long as he can stay on the field.

With fellow receiver Chris Godwin sidelined to begin camp, Evans' health is all the more vital as the Buccaneers look to bring along young players like Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka. Quarterback Baker Mayfield also missed practice on Friday, but that was a precautionary measure as he was dealing with hand soreness.