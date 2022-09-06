Julio Jones is trying to do something that only Jerry Rice and Randy Moss were previously able to accomplish: return to a Pro Bowl level in their early 30s after several down seasons. Jones, whose run with the Falcons may one day earn him a spot in Canton, Ohio, is trying to revive his career with the Buccaneers following injury-plagued seasons in Atlanta and Tennessee.

Jones returning to his All-Pro form may be asking too much from a 33-year-old receiver who is playing in his third offense in as many years. That said, Jones has apparently shaken off enough rust during his first month-plus in Tampa to convince his new coach that anything is possible for the 12-year veteran.

"Well, he can play," Todd Bowles recently said of Jones. "When we got him, he was kind of out of shape so we kind of limited his number of plays during practice. He's kind of gotten to the point where he's returned to his old self. He's been great mentally, he's been great for the guys in the room as well as out on the practice field, [defensive backs] alike. Right now, he can play. We have a bunch of receivers that can play so the pitch count should be kind of even depending on who we play and how we play it. We think he can lend a lot for us – we've just got to knock on wood and keep him healthy."

Julio Jones TB • WR • 85 TAR 48 REC 31 REC YDs 434 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Like Tom Brady, Bowles agreed with a reporter's question that Jones' past success has given him a certain level of gravitas inside the facility.

"It can add a lot of respect to the huddle because of what he's done," Bowles said. "Obviously, you've got to go off what he's doing lately and what he's got to do, but it adds a lot to it."

In Tampa, Jones won't be asked to carry the load of the passing game like he did during his time in Atlanta. But if Jones is able to play at a high level, it will certainly lead to very good things for Brady and a Buccaneers' offense that also includes receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman. And, if everything goes according to plan, it could even result in Jones winning the coveted Super Bowl ring that has eluded him to this point in his career.

"I just come out here and be me," Jones said shortly after joining the Buccaneers. "I won't downgrade myself or my play style or who I am because you have other 1's out there, guys who have done great things in this league for a long time. I have to go out here and approach each and every day like Julio Jones. ... I have a standard for myself, and I go out, each and every day, to prove [something] to myself."