Tom Brady's eyes widened as he was told of Chase Young's call-out after Washington clinched a playoff berth following Sunday's win over Philadelphia. As he ran into the locker room, Young could be heard shouting, "Tom Brady! I'm coming! I want Tom." Young will get his wish, as Washington will host Brady and the rest of the No. 5 seeded Buccaneers Saturday night in the wild-card round.

The oldest player in league history to throw 40 touchdown passes in a season, the 43-year-old Brady called the 21-year-old Young "a great young player." He also said he understands the origin of Young's desire to face him.

"Went to Ohio State, so naturally, I think the Ohio State-Michigan thing wears off on him a little bit," Brady said of Young. "I understand that. We're prepared for a tough challenge. Should be a fun game."

Before beginning his record-setting pro career, Brady was a two-year starter at Michigan. As a senior in 1999, Brady led the Wolverines to a 24-17 win over the Buckeyes. Young, who helped Ohio State win three consecutive conference titles two decades later, was a day shy of being six months old when Brady won his first and only start against Michigan's longtime rival.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians offered his own response to Young's comments on Tuesday.

"It's kind of like what (Steelers coach) Mike Tomlin was talking about, you don't want to have to draft that high to get guys like that," Arians said of Young, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "But you've got to play against them. He's a hell of a player. Making him a captain as a rookie speaks volumes.

"Both those kids from Ohio State, he and (Terry) McLaurin, are great kids. He's a handful, but so is (Montez) Sweat, (Daron) Payne, the rest of those guys. Ryan Kerrigan, I've had a ton of respect for a long time. We'll have our hands full, but it's one of those games where you better watch what you wish for."

While Young and his defensive teammates spearheaded Washington's run to the NFC East title, the Buccaneers' offense has been firing on full cylinders over the past several weeks. Tampa Bay is 4-0 after its Week 13 bye. Over that span, the Buccaneers have scored 26, 31, 47 and 44 points.

"Every week is getting a little bit better and a little bit more consistent," Brady said of the Buccaneers' recent offensive improvement. "Better communication. We're all understanding each other a little bit better each week."

While this season has not always been the smoothest, Brady appears to have gotten comfortable with his new team heading into the postseason.

"I think over the year, you've just got to deal with a lot of differnt things that have come up with me being in a different place," Brady said. "Today, for example, it was 60-plus degrees at practice for a playoff game. I haven't had too many of those in 20 years.

"Different newness, but still the same excitement to be ready to go out there and take a bunch of teammates and go on the road in the playoffs. It's a tough thing to do. We're a team that's made a lot of improvements over the course of the year, and we have to be at our best. That's part of what this season is about. The regular season is what it is. You put it in the books, but we're here to win playoff games."