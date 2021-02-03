Tom Brady continues to break records leading up to Super Bowl LV. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's jersey has officially become "the best selling player ever" on Fanatics for the two-week period leading up to the Super Bowl, which takes place this Sunday.

"We are seeing record-breaking sales from Tom," Fanatics co-president of consumer retail Jack Boyle said to the New York Post.

This marks Brady's first season with the Buccaneers, so big sales were expected when a player of his caliber switched teams. It will also be Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance, and his first as a member of the Buccaneers.

Fanatics -- the official e-commerce partner of the NFL -- also revealed that Brady's No. 12 jersey, t-shirts, and additional items have accounted for half of the revenue related to the Buccaneers team. Fans in Boston, New York, Orlando, and Tampa have accounted for a large majority of the purchased Brady merchandise.

As of Tuesday, Brady's No. 12 black Buccaneers jersey, which sells for $120, was sold out. In addition, the women's white No. 12 jersey was sold out.

This also marks the first time since 2003 that Tampa Bay has been in the Super Bowl, and it's the first time that an NFL team is playing in the Super Bowl in its home stadium.

The Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will do battle on Sunday in one of the most anticipated Super Bowls in recent memory.

"We are preparing for both teams' championship and we anticipated Tampa Bay's sales would be higher," Boyle added.

It's expected that sales will be through the roof following the Super Bowl regardless of who wins. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did have the highest-selling jersey throughout the season, but Brady dethroned him after the Buccaneers clinched their Super Bowl berth.