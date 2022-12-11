Tom Brady's historic NFL career may not be done just yet. While many assume that Brady's career would end after this season, the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback is currently considering all options for the 2023 season that includes testing free agency, according to NFL Media.

Brady's goal entering the 2022 season was to initially retire after this season, thus completing his goal of playing until age 45, according to reports. But Brady is reportedly more open to playing next season now than he was three months ago.

It's been a whirlwind year for Brady, starting with January's thrilling playoff defeat to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams that included another vintage Brady performance. Brady then had a 40-day retirement this summer before deciding to return to Tampa for a 23rd season.

Reports surfaced upon Brady's return that he and former Saints coach Sean Payton had planned to come together with the Dolphins for the 2022 season. The Buccaneers, specifically former Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, made it clear that trading a then-retired Brady was off the table. Arians then stepped down as Buccaneers coach shortly after Brady's return.

Brady has experienced adversity both on and off the field this year. He announced his divorce from his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, following months of speculation. And while his play on the field has continued to be stellar, the Buccaneers endured a 3-5 start that was largely attributed to injuries and poor offensive line play.

Tampa Bay has bounced back with a 3-1 record over its past four games which includes two last-minute, game winning drives orchestrated by Brady. And despite the team's 6-6 record, the Buccaneers are comfortably in command of the NFC South division entering Sunday's game against the 49ers.

As noted above, Brady is open to exploring free agency for what would be only the second time in his career. Brady is also open to returning to the Buccaneers, where he signed following his first free agency foray in 2020.

For now, Brady is focused on getting the most the most out of the rest of the 2022 season, a season that has had more ups and downs than any among Brady's 23 seasons.