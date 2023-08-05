Tristan Wirfs had a fear of failure over switching from right tackle to left tackle this offseason -- and why wouldn't he? One of the best right tackles in the NFL, Wirfs is learning a completely different side of the offensive line.

Wirfs is basically starting from square one. He needed to make sure he got his mind right.

Enter sports psychologist Dr. Joe Carella.

"I was very reserved in talking about how I was feeling. I am still trying to get better at it. It seems so miniscule like, 'Oh, you are just flipping sides.' But I was having breakdowns about it," Wirfs said. "I decided I cannot sit here with these thoughts anymore. I was setting myself up for failure. I would just think about, 'I am going to suck?' or like, 'I am not going to be able to do it?' for all day long.

"So being able to talk to Dr. Joe (Carella) and just get those thoughts out of your head. Just being able to say them helps tremendously, just getting them out of your own head. I am still trying to get better at saying what I am thinking and feeling.

Wifs gave credit to Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson for helping him challenge his fears. Johnson has been at the forefront for mental health in the NFL, making life easier for players like Wirfs to talk to someone about their situation.

"I feel like in this sport you have to be tough and all that stuff, so just being able to get things off your chest and let somebody in that is there to help," Wirfs said. "They know what they are doing. He is a professional at what he does, and I am a professional at what I do.

"So, I let him or her do their job. It has been very beneficial getting that stuff out of my head."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Regardless of what side Wirfs is on, he's still one of the best tackles in the game. Wirfs had one of his best seasons in 2022, as he allowed just two sacks and five pressures in 587 pass-blocking snaps -- good for a career-best pressure rate per dropback of 0.9%. Wirfs earned second-team All-Pro honors as a result, the second consecutive All-Pro selection in his three seasons. He's allowed just 19 pressures over the past two years.

Wirfs' success just added to the pressure he faces on a daily basis as he tries to live up to expectations.

"I thought about that all the time. I was like, 'OK, well if I do not do this, then I am this. If I don't do this, then I am a failure. If I don't do this, then I suck. If I don't do this, then I am not a good football player.' All that stuff," Wirfs said. "I think having those things happen in the first three years are huge to what I am thinking about.

"I wasn't very positive towards myself in my own head. I feel like a lot of us go through that where it is so easy to let negative thoughts creep in. Then you have to really try and work hard to think about something positive.

"For me it is like, I can see myself not throwing my left hand or not throwing the right set. It is so easy to picture doing it the wrong way. Then to picture it the right way you have to sit there and think about it. So, with that stuff and with thinking I am not good enough, that stuff being in my head is just -- I don't know. It is so much easier to let it go and just get it out."

The thoughts haven't subsided for Wirfs, but the negative stuff is out of his head. Positivity is at the forefront for Wirfs going forward as he continues transitioning to his new role.