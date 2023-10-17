Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs clearly is sentimental when it comes to the team's Creamsicle jerseys. The team broke out the throwback look for this past Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions and Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell offered to do a jersey swap after the game. But Wirfs couldn't part with the jersey.

"Let me get that," Sewell said when he approached Wirfs.

"This? I gotta keep this one," Wirfs said with hesitation.

Wirfs did tell Sewell that he'd send him a game-worn regular Buccaneers jersey later on in the year. The Buccaneers throwback jerseys are very popular among fans, and clearly the players themselves.

The team wore those specific jerseys from their days as an expansion franchise in 1976 until the 1996 season. Tampa Bay hasn't worn the Creamsicle jerseys in a game since the 2012 season, so this was the first opportunity for Wirfs and many other players to rock the iconic threads.