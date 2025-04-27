If there was an award for most interesting undrafted free agent signings, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would certainly be in the running to win. Not only did Todd Bowles sign Deion Sanders' other son in Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, but Tampa Bay is also adding someone who has a chance to be the heaviest player in NFL history.

Florida defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who stands at 6-foot-5, 464 pounds, is signing with the Buccaneers on a deal that includes $50,000 guaranteed per NFL Media. USA Today reports that Watson has already dropped weight, and lost about 26 pounds since Florida's pro day on March 27. Even so, Watson would be the heaviest player to suit up for an NFL team.

In four seasons with the Gators, Watson recorded 63 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks to go along with a forced fumble. He's an athlete, not just a big body in the middle of a defensive line. At Florida's pro day, Watson put up 36 reps on the bench press and ran the 40-yard dash in 5.86 seconds, per USA Today.

The Bucs aren't just interested in who would be the heaviest player in NFL history, but they also drafted one of the lightest players in NFL history with former Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson at No. 235 overall. He weighed in at 154 pounds at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.