Buccaneers unveil new uniforms as Tom Brady era begins, go with a pewter alternate for first time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their new uniforms Tuesday, a move widely anticipated this offseason (especially after the franchise landed Tom Brady in free agency). Buccaneers fans will finally get to see what Brady will look like in Buccaneers colors, as they went with a much simpler approach than the Nike redesign they've had the past six seasons.

The Buccaneers' new uniforms are similar to the design the franchise used from 1997 to 2013, also the era which Tampa Bay had its most success, culminating with a Super Bowl XXXVII victory. The font for the jersey numbers is the same one used from that era, and the franchise decided to bring back the black face mask that was discontinued since 2013.

Tampa Bay also unveiled an alternate uniform featuring pewter pants and jerseys, with the pewter jerseys being worn for the first time in franchise history. These will be the Buccaneers' "Color Rush" uniforms, which can be worn up to three times a season.

"This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans," Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Ed Glazer said in a press release. "We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way. The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans."

Tampa Bay will continue the initial shade of red from the 1997 to 2013 version of the uniforms, but was unable to replicate the original pewter color. The team cited the fabrics used by Nike, which are different than the original color, making the pewter pants darker than the original version. The modern flag-and-crossed-swords logo from the 2014 to 2019 version of the uniforms will transfer over to the new design, uniting the old and new "modern-era" uniforms.

Tampa Bay did not bring back the famous orange creamsicle uniforms worn from the franchise's inception in 1976 to 1996, citing how those helmets from that era were white, not pewter.

"The Buccaneers are eager to return to annual throwback games but are still blocked by NFL rules that only allow a team to have one set of helmets for its players for an entire season."

Tampa Bay hopes the NFL lifts the "one-shell rule" for 2021 while announcing there will not be a throwback game for the 2020 season. Only then can fans hope for a return of the classics.