The long-awaited return of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Creamsicle uniforms have arrived, with the team making a major uniform reveal Wednesday with a highlight video of players donning the jerseys.

This is the latest version of the Creamsicle uniforms, which the team will wear during its Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 15. The Buccaneers will wear these uniforms for the first time since 2012, the original look which was inspired by the inaugural season for the franchise in 1976. Tampa Bay wore the Creamsicle uniforms until 1996 and then once per year from 2009 through 2012.

"Our fans have waited a decade to see our players back in these classic Creamsicle jerseys, and we are excited to celebrate our rich legacy when we debut these one-of-a-kind uniforms on October 15 against the Detroit Lions," Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford said in a press release. "As we begin this new era of Buccaneers football, we aim to honor those who have played a vital role in our Club's journey while also appealing to a new generation of fans who will drive our future success."

These uniforms don't match the ones from worn from 2009 through 2012, but resemble the ones worn in the team's inaugural season in 1976.

The Buccaneers wear a pewter-colored helmet, but wanted to wear a white helmet with their Creamsicle uniforms. Under the one-helmet rule, the Bucs were no longer allowed to wear the white helmets, so they moved on from the Creamsicle throwbacks until the one-helmet rule was rescinded.