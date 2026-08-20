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👀 Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL's top 30 age 30 and over

CBS Sports Design

They say age is only a number, but that's not usually the case in the NFL. Once players hit 30, their careers typically start moving in the wrong direction due to injuries, declining play or both.

But not these players. Not the ones we're highlighting here.

Our team of experts at CBS Sports has ranked the top 30 players over the age of 30. Football may be a young man's game, but these veterans still rule the league. Matthew Stafford just won the MVP at age 37, and Myles Garrett just set the single-season sack record at 30.

Then there's Christian McCaffrey, who overcame an injury-riddled 2024 season to post 2,126 yards from scrimmage last year. As Tyler Sullivan explains, poor health is the only thing that can slow down the 49ers superstar.

Sullivan: "Last season, McCaffrey won the league's Comeback Player of the Year award following a truly special statistical season as both a runner out of the backfield and a pass catcher. He notched his third career season, where he posted at least 1,000 yards rushing and 100 receptions. It was also his third season with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns, tying him with LaDainian Tomlinson for the most all time."

The full list is right here, but this is how the middle of the rankings shook out:

20. Seahawks DT Leonard Williams

19. Chiefs DT Chris Jones

18. Lions QB Jared Goff

17. Chargers S Derwin James

16. Bears G Joe Thuney

McCaffrey's age and injury history might make some fantasy football managers queasy when they're on the clock over the next couple of weeks. Fear not -- because our industry-leading team of fantasy football experts has you covered. Heath Cummings just updated his RB tiers list, and McCaffrey is hovering near the top.

Patriots WR A.J. Brown is probably a safe bet for our 30 over 30 list next year, but for now, the 29-year-old WR is torching his former team at joint practices in Foxborough.

🏀 NBA front office rankings: Knicks pass Celtics

Adam Eargle, CBS Sports

There's more than one way to skin a cat, and there's more than one way to build an NBA champion. Thankfully, Knicks president Leon Rose proved only the latter this past season as he constructed the franchise's first champion since 1973.

Rose and the Knicks took a non-traditional path to title contention, and that's why they're up to No. 2 in our annual front office rankings. New York didn't draft a single one of its starters, and there were questions about whether Jalen Brunson could be "the guy" for a title team.

The answer, as our own Sam Quinn explains, was a resounding, "Yes."

Quinn: "Leon Rose is responsible for one of the most incredible feats of team-building in NBA history. The Knicks just created an NBA champion without drafting a single starter. The only other champion to do so was the 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers, who signed LeBron James in free agency, who, in turn, recruited Anthony Davis to force a trade to join him. The Knicks were built around a former second-round pick and his college friends."

After spending a long time at No. 2, the Celtics finally slipped to No. 3 due to a disappointing finish to their season and the Jaylen Brown trade. Despite the move being widely panned, owner Bill Chisholm still thinks Brad Stevens and his team are "the best brains in basketball."

Meanwhile, the No. 12 team in our rankings was busy Wednesday. The Cavaliers acquired Peyton Watson from the Nuggets in a trade that begs a lot of questions about the future in Denver.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

🏈 Raiders at Texans, 8 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Nationals at Rangers, 8 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Fever at Wings, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🏈 49ers at Chargers, 10 p.m. on NFL Network

🏀 Dream at Sparks, 10 p.m. on Prime Video