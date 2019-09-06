Buccaneers vs. 49ers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Buccaneers vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay (home) vs. San Francisco (away)
Last Season Records: Tampa Bay 5-11-0; San Francisco 4-12-0;
What to Know
San Francisco and Tampa Bay are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Returning after a rocky 4-12 season, San Francisco is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, Tampa Bay struggled last year, ending up 5-11.
A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers ranked second worst with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 35. The Buccaneers ranked worst with respect to touchdowns allowed last season, where the squad gave up 53. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buccaneers are a slight 1 point favorite against the 49ers.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Tampa Bay have won both of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last five years.
- Nov 25, 2018 - Tampa Bay 27 vs. San Francisco 9
- Oct 23, 2016 - San Francisco 17 vs. Tampa Bay 34
Watch This Game Live
-
