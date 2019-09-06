Buccaneers vs. 49ers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay (home) vs. San Francisco (away)

Last Season Records: Tampa Bay 5-11-0; San Francisco 4-12-0;

What to Know

San Francisco and Tampa Bay are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Returning after a rocky 4-12 season, San Francisco is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, Tampa Bay struggled last year, ending up 5-11.

A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers ranked second worst with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 35. The Buccaneers ranked worst with respect to touchdowns allowed last season, where the squad gave up 53. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla. TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 1 point favorite against the 49ers.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Tampa Bay have won both of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last five years.