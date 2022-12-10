Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) hit the road to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) in a NFC matchup with significant postseason implications on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is 5-1 at home, while the Buccaneers are 2-3 on the road. The Niners are turning to Purdy, the final selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in the team's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. The Bucs will be looking to build off their impressive 17-16 come from behind win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Tampa Bay is 3-8-1 against the spread, while San Francisco is 7-5 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET. San Francisco is favored by 3.5 points in the latest 49ers vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 37.

49ers vs. Buccaneers spread: 49ers -3.5

49ers vs. Buccaneers over/under: 37 points

49ers vs. Buccaneers money line: San Francisco -190, Tampa Bay +158

What you need to know about the 49ers

A well-balanced attack led the 49ers over the Miami Dolphins every single quarter on their way to victory this past Sunday. San Francisco enjoyed a comfortable 33-17 victory over Miami. San Francisco can attribute much of its success to RB Christian McCaffrey, who caught eight passes for 80 yards and one TD.

The biggest storyline heading into this game is the 49ers' quarterback situation. They have now lost both Garoppolo and Trey Lance for the season, which has thrust Purdy, 'Mr. Irrelevant' in the 2022 NFL Draft, into the starting role. Purdy was efficient in filling in for Garoppolo in Week 13, and his performance in the coming weeks will likely dictate how the remainder of San Francisco's 2022 season plays out.

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the New Orleans Saints 17-16. No one had a standout game offensively for the Buccaneers, but they got scores from RB Rachaad White and TE Cade Otton. Tampa Bay's win came on a 6-yard TD pass from QB Tom Brady to White with only 0:08 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay has struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball, and things won't be any easier this week against San Francisco's top-rated defense. Aside from leading the NFL in scoring defense (15.8 points allowed per game), the 49ers also lead the league in allowing only 75.6 rushing yards per game. On the other side, Tampa Bay ranks dead last in the NFL averaging only 73.3 yards per game on the ground. For the Buccaneers to keep this game close, they are going to need increased production from Leonard Fournette and White.

