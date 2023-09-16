The Chicago Bears (0-1) hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) in a NFL Week 2 matchup on Sunday. The Bears will be looking to bounce back from a blowout 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers to open the season. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, will be looking to build off their 20-17 upset victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears lead the all-time series 40-21.

Bears vs. Buccaneers spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Bears vs. Buccaneers over/under: 41 points

Bears vs. Buccaneers money line: Buccaneers -142, Bears +121

Why the Bears can cover

The Bears entered the 2023 NFL season with high expectations, largely due to the development of quarterback Justin Fields. The third-year pro out of Ohio State showed signs of improvement as a passer in 2022, completing 192 of 318 pass attempts for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. What makes Fields difficult to defend is his ability as a runner. In 2022, Fields totaled 1,143 and eight TDs on the ground and joined Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only NFL quarterbacks to rush for 1,000 or more yards in a single season.

The Bears also have high expectations for running back Khalil Herbert, who was held to 27 yards on 9 carries in Week 1. In 2022, Herbert rushed for 731 yards and 4 touchdowns while splitting time with David Montgomery. More impressively, Herbert averaged 5.7 yards per carry last season.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Mayfield was efficient and effective in his first regular season start for the Buccaneers. In Tampa Bay's 20-17 Week 1 win, Mayfield completed 21 of 34 passes for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns. More importantly, Mayfield took care of the ball, playing a turnover-free game, and only took one sack.

Mayfield's top target was veteran wide receiver Mike Evans. The four-time Pro Bowl selection caught 6 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Week 1. Defensively, the Bucs were dominant in Week 1, forcing three turnovers and limiting Minnesota's high-powered offense to just 17 points and 369 total yards.

