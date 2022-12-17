Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Cincinnati 9-4; Tampa Bay 6-7

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Cincinnati should still be feeling good after a win, while Tampa Bay will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Bengals were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, winning 23-10. Cincinnati's WR Ja'Marr Chase looked sharp as he caught ten passes for one TD and 119 yards.

Meanwhile, a win for Tampa Bay just wasn't in the stars this past Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Their bruising 35-7 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers might stick with them for a while. Tampa Bay was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing. QB Tom Brady had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.6 yards per passing attempt.

The Bengals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Cincinnati's victory brought them up to 9-4 while the Buccaneers' loss pulled them down to 6-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cincinnati enters the game with 27 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. Less enviably, Tampa Bay is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only four on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Tampa Bay.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a 3.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.