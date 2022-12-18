Joe Burrow will face a quarterback he's often compared to when his Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7). The Week 15 matchup on Paramount+ is one of Sunday's marquee games, despite Tampa's recent struggles. Brady's Bucs (6-7) have lost two of their last three but still remain atop the NFC South standings. Meanwhile, Burrow has led Cincy to five straight wins and has entered his name into the MVP conversation.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The latest Buccaneers vs. Bengals odds have Cincinnati as 3.5-point road favorites, while the over/under is 46. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Bengals

Bengals vs. Buccaneers date: Sunday, Dec. 18

Bengals vs. Buccaneers time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Buccaneers TV channel: CBS

Week 15 NFL picks for Buccaneers vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Buccaneers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model is also a sizzling 21-5 on straight-up NFL picks over the past two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Buccaneers vs. Bengals, the model is backing the Under (46), which has been friendly to both teams this season. The Under has hit in 10 of Tampa's 13 games, the second-most in the NFL through 14 weeks. The Bengals aren't far behind, as the Under has hit eight times, including their last three games.

The model projects the same number of turnovers as touchdown passes, a sign that a defensive battle is on tap. While Cincinnati has the more explosive offense with a top-flight receiver like Ja'Marr Chase, Tampa counters with the league's No. 6 pass defense. Also, the Bengals could be down their second and third-best receivers, as Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger) combined to play three snaps last week before leaving with injuries. With that, the model has the Under (44) hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

