Buccaneers vs. Cardinals: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay (home) vs. Arizona (away)

Current Records: Tampa Bay 2-6; Arizona 3-5-1

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.50 points per game. They will square off against the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.

The Buccaneers fought the good fight in their overtime game last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Tampa Bay didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 40-34 to the Seattle Seahawks. Tampa Bay's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Mike Evans, who caught 12 passes for 180 yards and one TD.

Meanwhile, Arizona scored first but ultimately less than the San Francisco 49ers in their matchup. Arizona fell just short of San Francisco by a score of 28-25. RB Kenyan Drake put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 110 yards and one TD on 15 carries.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buccaneers come into the contest boasting the fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 78.1. Less enviably, the Cardinals are second worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, with 24 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cardinals.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.95

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Arizona have won both of the games they've played against Tampa Bay in the last five years.