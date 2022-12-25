Tampa Bay (6-8) will travel to State Farm Stadium to battle against Arizona (4-10) on Sunday Night Football as part of the 2022 NFL Christmas Day schedule. The Buccaneers are currently in first place in the NFC South standings and sat as the fourth seed in the NFL playoff picture entering the week. Meanwhile, Arizona has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Cardinals led the all-time series 11-10. The last matchup took place in 2019, when Tampa Bay beat Arizona, 30-27.

Buccaneers vs. Cardinals spread: Bucs -7.5

Buccaneers vs. Cardinals over/under: 41 points

Buccaneers vs. Cardinals money line: Bucs -365, Cardinals +285

TB: Buccaneers are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games in Week 16

ARI: Over is 5-0 in the Cardinals' last five games following an ATS loss

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Tom Brady headlines the offense for Tampa Bay. The 15-time Pro Bowler has a strong field vision and pocket presence. Brady is completing 60% of his throws for 3,897 passing yards and 20 passing scores this season. He's thrown for multiple scores in four of his last five games.

Mike Evans is a physical and strong receiver. Evans (6-foot-5) towers over most defenders and can rise to snag contested catches. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has reliable hands and is a superb red-zone target. Evans has caught 64 passes for 888 yards and three touchdowns. The 29-year-old has recorded 70-plus yards in six games. In his last outing, he caught five passes for 83 yards with 16.6 yards per reception.

Why the Cardinals can cover

The Cardinals have been solid against the run throughout the year, ranking 13th in rushing yards allowed (114.3). They have allowed fewer than 90 rush yards in five games in 2022. Defensive end J.J. Watt is an all-around disruptor with amazing awareness. The five-time Pro Bowl selection can cause havoc in the backfield and also get his hands into the passing lanes. Watt leads the team in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (12) with six pass deflections. Last week, he finished with five tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

Safety Budda Baker is an athletic and forceful defender in the secondary. Baker can line up in the box and help slow down the run due to his physicality. The Washington product leads the team in total tackles (102) with six pass breakups and two interceptions. Baker has secured double-digit tackles in four matchups this season.

How to make Cardinals vs. Buccaneers picks

