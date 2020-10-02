Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-2; Tampa Bay 2-1

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing in front of their home fans against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay should still be feeling good after a victory, while Los Angeles will be looking to right the ship.

The Buccaneers strolled past the Denver Broncos with points to spare this past Sunday, taking the game 28-10. Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 297 yards on 38 attempts. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 115.80.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 21-16 to the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday. Despite the loss, Los Angeles got a solid performance out of RB Austin Ekeler, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching 11 passes for 84 yards. QB Justin Herbert's longest connection was to Ekeler for 28 yards in the first quarter.

Tampa Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Buccaneers enter the matchup with only three passing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the league. As for the Chargers, they rank first in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.