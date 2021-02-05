We're just two short days away from Super Bowl LV, and we've got a quarterback matchup for the ages. The greatest of all-time in Tom Brady is up against a young and exciting Patrick Mahomes -- and that's not even the only intriguing storyline! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the Kansas City Chiefs also has an interesting matchup on defense, with two scrappy units that love to fly around on the field and force turnovers. So, what are the details for the big game? What time is kickoff and which talented performers will be entertaining the country during this highly anticipated matchup?

From the date to location to the national anthem performer and halftime entertainment, we're going to break down everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV. We will also recap the NFL playoff schedule, and take a step back and look at how the bracket panned out. For some Super Bowl fast facts, click here.

Playoff bracket

A look at the final NFL postseason bracket, via CBSSports.com

How to watch Super Bowl LIV

Date: Feb. 7, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

TV: CBS | Stream: CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Who will sing the national anthem?

GRAMMY-nominated artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan are set to pair up for the first time to sing the National Anthem as part of Super Bowl LV pregame festivities.

Who will perform at halftime?

The Weeknd will be the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performer.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," he said.

'America the Beautiful''

GRAMMY-award winning artist H.E.R will sing "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LV. In a short period of time, H.E.R. has accrued over 8 billion combined audio and streams worldwide of the breakthrough projects H.E.R. (RIAA-certified Platinum), I Used To Know Her and hit singles including "Slide," the powerful track and MTV Video Music Awards winning video "I Can't Breathe" and her latest, "Damage."

NFL playoff schedule

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 24

Buccaneers 31, Packers 26

Chiefs 38, Bills 24

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 16

Packers 32, Rams 18

Bills 17, Ravens 3

Sunday, Jan. 17

Chiefs 22, Browns 17

Buccaneers 30, Saints 20

Super Wild-Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 9

Bills 27, Colts 24

Rams 30, Seahawks 20

Buccaneers 31, Washington 23

Sunday, Jan. 10

Ravens 20, Titans 13

Saints 21, Bears 9

Browns 48, Steelers 37