Buccaneers vs. Colts: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay (home) vs. Indianapolis (away)
Current Records: Tampa Bay 5-7; Indianapolis 6-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading back home. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
Tampa Bay strolled past the Jacksonville Jaguars with points to spare last week, taking the contest 28-11. The squad ran away with 25 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis came up short against the Tennessee Titans, falling 31-17. QB Jacoby Brissett had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.
Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 5-7 while Indianapolis' loss dropped them down to 6-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tampa Bay enters the game with only 76.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the NFL. But Indianapolis comes into the game boasting the fourth most rushing yards per game in the league at 139. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buccaneers are a 3-point favorite against the Colts.
Over/Under: 47
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 29, 2015 - Indianapolis 25 vs. Tampa Bay 12
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Pederson, Eagles brass on same page
The Eagles have made a few changes, but Pederson insists the Eagles coaching staff and front...
-
Pats left with no kicker as claim fails
Are the Patriots going to go without a kicker this week?
-
Week 14 NFL odds, top picks, cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Player at Kaepernick workout signs deal
One player involved in Colin Kaepernick's November workout has signed an NFL deal
-
Eagles give latest update on Howard
Howard has sat the past three games with a shoulder injury and appears unlikely to play Monday...
-
Top NFL office pool picks for Week 14
SportsLine's advanced computer model just revealed the top NFL office pool picks.
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Texans hang on to beat Patriots
Bill O'Brien finally beats his old boss as the Texans knock out the Patriots in Houston
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game