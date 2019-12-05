Buccaneers vs. Colts: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay (home) vs. Indianapolis (away)

Current Records: Tampa Bay 5-7; Indianapolis 6-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading back home. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

Tampa Bay strolled past the Jacksonville Jaguars with points to spare last week, taking the contest 28-11. The squad ran away with 25 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis came up short against the Tennessee Titans, falling 31-17. QB Jacoby Brissett had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.

Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 5-7 while Indianapolis' loss dropped them down to 6-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tampa Bay enters the game with only 76.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the NFL. But Indianapolis comes into the game boasting the fourth most rushing yards per game in the league at 139. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 3-point favorite against the Colts.

Over/Under: 47

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.