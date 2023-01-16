Who's Playing

Dallas @ Tampa Bay

Regular Season Records: Dallas 12-5; Tampa Bay 8-9

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will duke it out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs Monday at Raymond James Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is expected to be a close one, with Dallas going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

The Cowboys received a tough blow last week as they fell 26-6 to the Washington Commanders. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of QB Dak Prescott, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 37.84%.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay came up short against the Atlanta Falcons last week, falling 30-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Tampa Bay, but they got scores from WR Russell Gage, TE Kyle Rudolph, and QB Blaine Gabbert. QB Tom Brady ended up with a passer rating of 137.40.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Dallas enters the contest with 24 rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Buccaneers are worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with only five on the season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $225.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tampa Bay have won three out of their last five games against Dallas.