Who's Playing
Dallas @ Tampa Bay
Regular Season Records: Dallas 12-5; Tampa Bay 8-9
What to Know
The Dallas Cowboys will duke it out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs on Monday at Raymond James Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is expected to be a close one, with Dallas going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
The Cowboys received a tough blow last week as they fell 26-6 to the Washington Commanders. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of QB Dak Prescott, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 37.84%.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay came up short against the Atlanta Falcons last week, falling 30-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Tampa Bay, but they got scores from WR Russell Gage, TE Kyle Rudolph, and QB Blaine Gabbert. QB Tom Brady ended up with a passer rating of 137.40.
A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Dallas enters the contest with 24 rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Buccaneers are worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with only five on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tampa Bay have won three out of their last five games against Dallas.
- Sep 11, 2022 - Tampa Bay 19 vs. Dallas 3
- Sep 09, 2021 - Tampa Bay 31 vs. Dallas 29
- Dec 23, 2018 - Dallas 27 vs. Tampa Bay 20
- Dec 18, 2016 - Dallas 26 vs. Tampa Bay 20
- Nov 15, 2015 - Tampa Bay 10 vs. Dallas 6