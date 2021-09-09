In addition to Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, one of the main reasons for the Dallas Cowboys' disappointing 2020 campaign was its porous defense. Dallas ranked 31st against the run last year (158.8 yards) and was fifth-worst in points allowed per contest (29.6). The Cowboys will rely on a healthy Prescott and an improved defense when they visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday in the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a nine-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 52. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Cowboys picks, make sure to check out the expert NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Buccaneers vs. Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game 2021 10,000 times and just revealed its NFL expert picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Cowboys vs. Bucs:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers spread: Tampa Bay -9

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers over-under: 52 points

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers money line: Dallas +350, Tampa Bay -450

DAL: Cowboys were a league-worst 5-11 against the spread last season

TB: Buccaneers were 0-5 ATS in primetime games last year, including playoffs

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Despite guiding the New England Patriots to a 12-4 record and their 11th consecutive AFC East title in 2019, his final season with the team he led to nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships, Tom Brady had very little offensive help. The future Hall-of-Famer had no such problem in his first year with Tampa Bay and won't in 2021 either, as all of the team's top skill players are back.

The Buccaneers had the second-best passing offense in the NFL last season (289.1 yards) and ranked third in scoring (30.8 points). Wide receiver Mike Evans made a career-high 13 touchdown catches in 2020, while Chris Godwin, who missed four games, and Rob Gronkowski, who ended a one-year retirement after spending his first nine NFL seasons with Brady in New England, had seven apiece.

A five-time Super Bowl MVP, Brady also has another weapon in seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown, who hauled in four scoring passes in only eight regular-season contests and two more in the playoffs.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas attempted to improve its defense by using eight of its 11 selections in the 2021 NFL Draft on defensive players. All eight were included on the team's 53-man roster after final cuts were made on Aug. 31, including linebacker Micah Parsons. The 22-year-old recorded 191 tackles and 6.5 sacks over 26 games in two campaigns with the Nittany Lions and was the 2019 Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP, but opted out of the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prescott, who did not play during the preseason as he nursed a shoulder injury he suffered over the summer, was on pace for a monster year in 2020 before getting hurt. The 28-year-old set the NFL record for most passing yards in his team's first four games of a season with 1,690 and became the first player in league history to throw for at least 450 yards in three consecutive contests, doing so from Weeks 2-4. Prescott also is a threat with his legs, as he is six away from joining Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era with 30 or more rushing touchdowns over their first six NFL seasons.

How to make Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 59 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. Head to SportsLine to see its NFL picks.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Cowboys? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks, all from the model that has returned almost $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.