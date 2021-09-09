The Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearly won their first division title since 2007 last season, finishing one game behind the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. Now that future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees has hung up his cleats, the door is wide open for Tampa Bay to end its lengthy drought this year. The reigning Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers will begin the quest on Thursday, when they host the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 51.5.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers spread: Tampa Bay -7.5

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers over-under: 51.5 points

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers money line: Dallas +310, Tampa Bay -400

DAL: Cowboys were a league-worst 5-11 against the spread last season

TB: Buccaneers were 0-5 ATS in primetime games last year, including playoffs

Why the Buccaneers can cover

While Tom Brady and the rest of the offense received most of the accolades last season, the Buccaneers also performed well on the other side of the ball. Tampa Bay was sixth last year in total defense, yielding 327.1 yards per game, and were especially strong against the run, as they ranked first in the league in rushing defense with an average of 80.6 yards allowed. The Buccaneers also finished in the top 10 in scoring defense, as they gave up only 22.2 points per contest.

Among Tampa Bay's top performers on defense in 2020 was linebacker Devin White, who had 140 tackles in his second NFL season to lead the team and finish fifth in the league. The 23-year-old from LSU, who was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, also registered nine sacks to finish just behind Jason Pierre-Paul (9.5) for first on the club. It was a major improvement by White from his rookie campaign, when he recorded just 2.5 sacks and made 91 tackles.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Prescott's talents were on full display before he was injured, as he threw for 1,690 yards and nine touchdowns in his first four contests. The 28-year-old entered Week 5 with three straight performances in which he passed for 450 or more yards and became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 400 yards and run for three TDs in the same game when he accomplished the feat against Atlanta in Week 2. Prescott was on pace to shatter the personal best of 4,902 passing yards he set in 2019 before being shelved for the first time in his five-year career.

Prescott has one of the league's most dangerous receiving duos with which to work in Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. The 27-year-old Cooper has registered over 1,000 yards in five of his six seasons in the NFL, including both of his full campaigns with the Cowboys after being acquired from Oakland in 2018. Selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 22-year-old Lamb fell 65 yards shy of 1,000 in his rookie season, but finished even with Cooper and Michael Gallup for the team lead with five TD catches.

How to make Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks

