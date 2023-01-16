The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to continue their recent postseason success when they take on the visiting Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Wild Card matchup on Monday Night Football as part of the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Buccaneers (8-9), who won the NFC South for the second consecutive year, are 5-1 in their last six playoff games, including winning Super Bowl LV 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys (12-5), who took second in the NFC East, are just 4-11 in the NFL playoff bracket since winning Super Bowl XXX after the 1995 season. Dallas has won the only two previous playoff matchups with the Buccaneers, the last coming in 1982.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 45.5. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Buccaneers bets or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine's resident Cowboys expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

Now, Hartstein has zoned in on Cowboys vs. Buccaneers and just locked in his picks and NFL playoff predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers:

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys spread: Cowboys -2.5

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys over-under: 45.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -140, Tampa Bay +118

DAL: Cowboys are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games following a straight-up loss

TB: Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five playoff games

Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns for a 91.1 rating in 12 starts this past season. He has nine total touchdowns in four career playoff starts, including three games with both a passing and rushing touchdown. Prescott passed for 403 yards and three touchdowns in his only career start at Tampa Bay on Sept. 9, 2021.

Running back Tony Pollard is coming off his best regular season. He had career-highs in scrimmage yards (1,378), rushing yards (1,007), receiving yards (371), rushing touchdowns (9) and receiving touchdowns (3) in 2022. He had 100 or more yards from scrimmage in three of his final four regular season road games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Tom Brady had an NFL single-season record 490 completions for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdown passes, his 17th career season with 25 or more touchdown passes, most in NFL history. Brady is 7-0 with 16 total touchdowns and five interceptions in seven career starts against Dallas. He is the postseason all-time leader in games (47), wins (35), passing yards (13,049), touchdown passes (86), Super Bowl titles (seven) and Super Bowl MVPs (five). He has two or more touchdown passes in five of six playoff games with Tampa Bay.

Running back Leonard Fournette had his fourth career season with 1,100-plus scrimmage yards (1,191) in 2022. He rushed for a season-high 127 yards in the Week 1 meeting with the Cowboys. He has 10 total touchdowns in eight career playoff games and can become the third player in NFL history with a touchdown in eight straight postseason games.

How to make Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks

For Monday Night Football, Hartstein is leaning over on the point total.

