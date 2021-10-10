Tom Brady continues his tour of the AFC East as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-3) on Sunday. No team has beaten Brady more often than the Dolphins, who have 12 wins against him, including three out of the last five matchups. But all of those games came while Brady was with New England, and this will be his introduction into Florida's Buccaneers vs. Dolphins rivalry. Another former Patriots' quarterback will be on the other side as Jacoby Brissett continues to start for the injured Tua Tagovailoa. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., will host this 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Caesars Sportsbook lists Tampa as a 10-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Dolphins odds. The over-under for total points opened at 49.5, but has since dropped to 48.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, Oct. 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Week 5 NFL picks for Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

Tampa has a top-five offense that leads the NFL in passing attempts and yards. It averaged over 34 points over the first three games and only a torrential downpour in Week 4 was able to slow it down. Brady and company know they need to light up the scoreboard to win games since the Bucs' defense hasn't matched last year's level of play. Tampa ranks among the bottom 10 in scoring defense since its secondary has been decimated by injuries.

Four Bucs' defensive backs are nursing injuries, which necessitated Tampa to insert Richard Sherman into the lineup when he clearly wasn't ready. The former All-Pro was targeted eight times in Week 4 and allowed eight receptions while also being flagged for pass interference. The model sees Miami exploiting Tampa's porous secondary, with wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle combing for nearly 120 yards as Miami contributes enough for the total go Over.

